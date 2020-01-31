'Best fast bowler in the world': Shoaib Akhtar hails Mohammed Shami after masterclass against the Kiwis in T20I

Jasprit Bumrah might be considered one of the best in the business at present, but former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that it is Mohammed Shami who is best fast bowler in the world at present. Akhtar not only praised the Indian pacer for his brilliant show in the third T20I against New Zealand, but also said that Shami uses his experience really well in tough situations.

"Shami is a very clever bowler. He is the find of India and he is the best fast bowler in the world. Whatever situation you put him in, he always excels, whether it's a world cup or a T20 in New Zealand, he's a very very smart fast bowler. When he got to know that yorkers won't work, he immediately switched to length balls and bouncers," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

"When Taylor hit Shami for a six in the first ball, I thought the match was over but that's where the experience of Shami came into play. He realized there was little bit of dew which will help the ball skid if he hits the length."