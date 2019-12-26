Bengal topple for 289 before bad light stops play

Kolkata: Bengal were bowled out for 289 before bad light halted play on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Andhra here on Thursday. There were three interruptions before Bengal innings folded in 104 overs at 1:35pm.

Poor visibility eventually forced the day's proceedings to be called off with Andhra yet to bat in their first innings. Only 101 minutes of play was possible on the day, during which 21 overs were bowled, as Bengal lost their remaining six wickets in 48 runs after resuming at 241/4. Left-handed opener Abhishek Raman was dismissed for 112 in the second ball of the day, adding just two runs to his overnight total. Raman was cleaned up by Stephen and after four overs in the morning the match was held up for 20 minutes. On resumption at 9.27am, Bengal were unable to get a partnership going as Shahbaz Ahmed became Stephen's fourth victim. The pacer returned figures of 4/78. Then, due to solar eclipse, the match was again held up for two hours, as Bengal had an extended lunch break stretching till 11.48.

Bengal vs Andhra Pradesh – Elite Group A and B

BEN, 1st innings: 289/10 in 104 overs (A Raman 112, Manoj Tiwary 46, KV Sasikanth 4/64)

Andhra Pradesh trail by 289 runs.