'Ishan Porel with current form can dismiss Virat Kohli': Bengal head coach Arun Lal

Ishan Porel has made some rapid strides and seems ready for the big leap, assessed Bengal Ranji team coach Arun Lal, who also felt that the young pacer can trouble even India skipper Virat Kohli.

The 21-year-old Porel was at his fiery best on Monday as he caught India batsman KL Rahul plumb with a sharp inswinger to leave Karnataka reeling at 98 for three in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

"He's in great form at the moment. He's bowling deliveries that can get big batsmen out, like a KL Rahul, or a Virat Kohli. He's bowling that kind of bowling," Lal told reporters after day three of their Ranji semifinals.

"He's bowling it in that channel. You won't see him bowling one outside leg stump. He's testing you all the time. He doesn't give too many runs that's another pressure. KL Rahul is at the peak of his ability at the moment. You watch him scoring runs, he's magnificent, terrific. It's a great achievement to get him out cheaply."

Lal went on to remember his 4/50 against Andhra in the league stage in which he dismissed another India player Hanuma Vihari for 23.

"He got Hanuma out with the delivery that rose up from length. I think he's ready, to me he's almost there," he said.

Fresh from India A's tour to New Zealand, Porel was the wrecker-in-chief with his 5/39 as Karnataka folded for 122 in their first innings.