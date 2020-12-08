Ben Stokes' father Ged passes away: Twitterati send their 'thoughts and prayers' to England cricketer

Ged Stokes, father of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, has passed away after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

Ged's former rugby team Workington Town posted a statement on Twitter in which the club expressed grief over Ged's demise.

"It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed," the club said.

"Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too. RIP Marra," it added.

England Cricket also mourned Ged Stokes' demise and wrote, "All our thoughts are with Ben Stokes and his family following the passing of his father, Ged."