Ben Stokes apologises for spat with fan; says he faced 'repeated abuse' during Test against South Africa

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday issued an apology to his fans for his "unprofessional" behaviour on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa.
After Stokes was dismissed by right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje on Friday, the all-rounder was heard aiming expletives at a fan.
His verbal spat was picked up the broadcaster, but wasn't telecast live. It was, however, shown later and then widely shared on social media.
Following the incident, Stokes took to Twitter to issue an apology.
"I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way. As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd," Ben said in the message.
"I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world," he added.
Stokes also admitted that the support from both sets of fans, England and South Africa, has been brilliant and his team is determined to win the series.
"Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win," he said.
England will resume their first innings from 192/4 on day two on Saturday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)