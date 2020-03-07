Being in the final is reward for the way we played in group stages: Veda Krishnamurthy

Senior India batter Veda Krishnamurthy says her team seems destined to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in its maiden final appearance provided it keeps nerves in check against four-time champions Australia here on Sunday.

India will have the psychological advantage going into the final as they had stunned the defending champions by 17 runs in the tournament opener.

"It's all about destiny, and I'm a big believer in destiny. I feel like this is the way it was meant to be. There is a joke going around that this World Cup is made in such a way that it's helping us, starting from the wickets to everything else," she was quoted as saying by the tournament's official website.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reached the final on the basis of their unbeaten record in the tournament after their semifinal against England was washed out on Thursday.