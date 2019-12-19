Being human is his crime: Harbhajan Singh stands in support of injured Jamia student

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University had staged a protest on Sunday. However, the protests soon turned violent with police allegedly entering the campus and beating up the students which even led to arson.
The police has been accused of ransacking the University. Amidst the violence, a young student named Minajuddin who was studying in the library of the University along with his fellow students lost his eye in the police brutality. 20-25 fully-armed policemen beat up the students and one of them hit on his eye, he said.
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh stood in support of the injured Jamia student. Harbhajan added that the violence in Delhi needs to stop. He tweeted, "His crime is that he is a human.. it so sad to hear from him what he is gone thru..very sad for what’s happening in Delhi this needs to stop."
Earlier on Monday, another cricketer Irfan Pathan also expressed concern about the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
"Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest," Pathan tweeted.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)