Being human is his crime: Harbhajan Singh stands in support of injured Jamia student

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University had staged a protest on Sunday. However, the protests soon turned violent with police allegedly entering the campus and beating up the students which even led to arson.

The police has been accused of ransacking the University. Amidst the violence, a young student named Minajuddin who was studying in the library of the University along with his fellow students lost his eye in the police brutality. 20-25 fully-armed policemen beat up the students and one of them hit on his eye, he said.