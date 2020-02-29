'These days Virat Kohli always beats my alarm clock': Twitter worried as skipper flops again against New Zealand

Virat Kohli has had a poor run of form at the moment. His last five scores in international cricket are 15, 9, 2, 19 and 3. In the NZ tour, Kohli's are as follows:

T20Is - 45, 11, 38, 11

ODIs - 51, 15, 9

Tests - 2, 19, 3

This means that he 204 runs in 10 inns with just a single fifty. This stat is quite worrysome, but there is no douting the genius of the player.

Additionally, when he was sent back to the pavilion by Tim Southee as the Kiwi had him adjudged leg-before wicket, Kohli opted for a review, but it proved unsuccessful.

Kohli has now used Decision Review System (DRS) on 13 occasions in Tests after being given out LBW and only two of them have been successful.

Hopefully, this is just a bump on the road for him and he will come back even stronger.

While filing this copy, India were 143/4 in the second session of the first day. Once again, Mayank Agarwal failed to perform when opening alongside Prithvi Shaw. But, things were a bit different for Shaw as he went on to hit a second fifty in his Test career. But he was soon dismissed by Kyle Jamieson at 54.

After the him the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane fell quickly as the captain and vice captain departed for 3 and 7 runs, respectively. Cheteshwar Pujara has looked his splendid touch in the second Test after failing to perform in the first match. He is looking all set to bring up his 25th half-century in Test. Hanuma Vihari is standing alongside him as India try to claw their way back into the game.