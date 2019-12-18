Before IPL, teams to play ‘cheque book’ cricket

Kolkata: For some it will be about finding the remaining pieces of their puzzle, while others with unsettled line-ups will look to add muscle and even overhaul the core of their sides at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction which will take place in the state capital on Thursday.

As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian, 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer at the auction at a plush hotel here with Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

It won't be a big auction this time with only 73 slots there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of them can be foreign buys.

Kings XI Punjab will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals. KXIP might go all out for England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan or Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch.

Kings XI also have a new head coach in Anil Kumble and the former India captain is likely to try and shore up their bowling arsenal despite having the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman and M Ashwin.

Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians have more or less a set core of players retained and will look to buy back-up options in case of injuries. Both teams do not have a lot of money left in their purse and would look to spend smartly.

India captain Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their eyes on overseas players although they don't have too much purse remaining to play with. RCB, who endured a dismal season last time, have a new new coaching staff and scouting system in place, and therefore it remains to be seen how they go about on Thursday.

Coming to Kolkata Knight Riders who have released big names like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla the onus would be to buy a dashing opener to replace the explosive Lynn and in terms of purse, they have the second highest remaining among the teams. The likes of England's Jason Roy and Alex Carey could be options for KKR who also need a domestic spinner to replace the seasoned Chawla.

Like KKR, Delhi Capitals will also be on the lookout for good foreign buys having a strong core Indian contingent. Capitals don't have a big purse remaining, so they might look to snaffle a smart catch at a low price who can come good.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to add to their domestic roster and within their purse, where Royals have an edge over Sunrisers, the two teams will have to fish for efficient recruits and that can get tricky in a small auction.

The gala auction on Thursday will also see some of the lesser known Indian players hog the limelight like it has been the case in previous editions.

Among those hopefuls are seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, the youngest batsman ever to script a double ton in List A cricket, tall left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Five batsmen, all-rounders and bowlers who will be the cynosure of all eyes

Chris Lynn: Released by KKR, Lynn will still have many suitors owing to his destructive nature at the top and has a steep base price of Rs 2 crore.

Eoin Morgan: KXIP might be the first ones lining up for the England World Cup winning captain as they need a captain who can fill the shoes of R. Ashwin.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indian was not at his best for RCB, but the big-hitter who was released by ahead of the auction, has made a case for himself with strong performance in India.

Robin Uthappa: He might seem to be over the hill and was released by KKR after a quiet season. But Uthappa might still be of interest to many franchises owing to their needs and the right-hander's ability to play big shots at the top of the order.

Aaron Finch: The Australian limited-overs captain is again likely to be on top of Kings XI Punjab's list as a leader. Finch is also an explosive opener who, once gets going, can give a team a great start.

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell is returning from a break and although he does not have great numbers, his ability is expected to pull franchises.

Chris Morris: Morris was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction this year due to his low-key performances in 2019. But the South African bowling all-rounder is always an asset.

Chris Woakes: England all-rounder was with KKR last season and is a proven talent. Woakes is good at the death and with the new ball and can contribute with the bat also.

Jimmy Neesham: The Kiwi all-rounder has not been part of the IPL lately but is now one of the most sought after all-rounders going around. He did well for the Black Caps at the 50-over World Cup too.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo is a utility cricketer and that has come to the fore time and again for South Africa.

Pat Cummins: The demand for overseas quicks is expected to be high and Cummins, who is the No.1 Test bowler, will be the best option after Mitchell Starc opted out.

Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat was the most expensive Indian in last two auctions because of his left-arm pace and knowledge of Indian conditions and franchises could favour him.

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa's leg-spin could attract franchises to get him on board as the middle overs is when he has been effective in the past and is a regular feature of Australia's white ball cricket team.

Andrew Tye: Tye got 24 wickets in 2018 and although he was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the auction after a poor 2019 edition, the Australian is always a T20 specialist bowler.

Sheldon Cottrell: Cottrell has the appetite to put pressure on batsmen and take wickets in the shortest format of the game. In the ongoing series, he has been impressive.

Getting all the houses in order

We take a look at where eight franchises stand in terms of their needs and financial position

Chennai Super Kings

Purse left: Rs 14.60 crore

No. of open players slot: Five (three domestic, two overseas)

Weakness: They don't have a big purse to go for many players.

Threat: They don’t have many back-up players and it could hurt them.

Mumbai Indians

Purse left: Rs 13.05 crore

No. of open players slot: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)

Weakness: Heavily dependent on Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Threat: Injuries.

Delhi capitals

Purse left: Rs 27.85 crore

No. of open players slot:

11 (six domestic, five overseas)

Weakness: Need foreign recruitments.

Threat: Smaller purse compared to others

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse left: Rs 35.65 crore

No. of open players slot:

11 (seven domestic, four overseas)

Weakness: Haven't bought too smartly in recent times

Threat: Will face competition from teams which are sure about what they want.

Kings XI Punjab

Purse left: Rs 42.70 crore

No. of open players slot: Nine (five domestic, four overseas)

Weakness: Doesn't boast of a great Indian set of players.

Threat: KXIP can get players at a price which might be too much in the end.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse left: Rs 27.90 crore

No. of open players slot:

12 (six domestic, six overseas)

Weakness: Need to fill up six slots and they don’t have much money for it.

Threat: Smaller purse.

Rajasthan Royals

Purse left: Rs 28.90 crore

No. of open players slot:

11 (Seven domestic, four overseas)

Weakness: Their focus will be to fill the domestic slots, which is not very easy in a small auction.

Threat: Smaller purse.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse left: Rs 17 crore

No. of open players slot:

Seven (five domestic, two overseas)

Weakness: Weakness: SRH need powerpacked Indian players to fill in their need of a finisher and with limited purse, it could be a hard bargain.

Threat: Dependent on top three.