‘Be yourself and ….’: Jasprit Bumrah discloses MS Dhoni’s advice to him on his debut

Lethal India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment, is currently going through a rough patch in his career ever since coming back from injury. In January 2020 he made his comeback to cricket against Sri Lanka after a long absence of four months which shed lights on his inability to pick scalps and forced India to look at other bowlers for wickets. So far, in 2020, he has managed to take just 9 wickets.
One of the most reliable death bowlers in the world, Bumrah has carved his position as one of the most important players in the Indian cricket team. Making his debut for India in 2016, he has since gone on and wreaked havoc amongst the batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers and brutal death bowling.
Speaking to Cricbuzz, on their show ‘Spicy Pitch’, Bumrah revealed the advice which captain cool MS Dhoni had reserved for him. He said, “Nobody came up to me, nobody said anything, but MS came up and said just be yourself and enjoy.”
In the recently concluded first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, Bumrah could muster up just a single wicket and leak out 89 runs in two innings. Either he bowled too full and drivable length deliveries or too short that even Rishabh Pant failed to gather with the ball going a couple of feet over his head.
After the match, pacer Ishant Sharma came to the defence of Bumrah and said, “It’s funny that perceptions changed after one innings. For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom (Bumrah’s nickname in the Indian dressing room) and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?”
He added, “I don’t think anyone doubts Boom’s ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don’t think anyone should raise any questions”.
India lost the first test by 10 wickets as they were dominated on all front by the Kiwis. Their last defeat was against Australia at Perth during the 2018-19 series but the loss at the Basin Reserve would hurt them more because the visitors have not surrendered in such fashion of late.