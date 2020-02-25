‘Be yourself and ….’: Jasprit Bumrah discloses MS Dhoni’s advice to him on his debut

Lethal India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment, is currently going through a rough patch in his career ever since coming back from injury. In January 2020 he made his comeback to cricket against Sri Lanka after a long absence of four months which shed lights on his inability to pick scalps and forced India to look at other bowlers for wickets. So far, in 2020, he has managed to take just 9 wickets.

One of the most reliable death bowlers in the world, Bumrah has carved his position as one of the most important players in the Indian cricket team. Making his debut for India in 2016, he has since gone on and wreaked havoc amongst the batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers and brutal death bowling.