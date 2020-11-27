'Be careful of what you say': Shoaib Akhtar slams New Zealand Cricket for threatening to call off tour

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at New Zealand Cricket for threatening to call off an upcoming series between the two sides.

The Pakistan squad was given a "final warning" to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols after six members of the squad tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

New Zealand Health revealed that many players were visible on CCTV breaching the COVID-19 protocols at the facility, "despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviors."

Akhtar feels New Zealand's threat is completely unacceptable given that's the national cricket team, and not some 'club cricket team'.

"I want to tell this to New Zealand and their cricket board that this is not a club team, it is Pakistan's national team. How can you send out such a statement that you will call off the tour? We don't need you; our cricket is not finished and we are not desperate for money," Shoaib Akhtar said.

"The money from broadcasting rights will go to you, not us. So, you should be indebted to us for coming to play in these testing times," the former pacer added.

"You are talking about Pakistan, so behave yourself and stop giving this sort of statement. Be careful of what you say, next time."