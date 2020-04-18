BCCI vs PCB: Ehsan Mani disappointed with ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani isn't happy with ICC's decision to split points of Women's championship series between India and Pakistan.

The game wasn't played after BCCI failed to obtain permission from the Indian government to go ahead with the series.

This, Pakistan with 19 points will now have to play qualifiers, while India with 23 points go through the qualifiers for Women's World Cup.

Had the game been played and Pakistan won it, they would have secured 6 points to directly make it to play-offs.

"We are of course disappointed with the decision, but our team (comprising the CEO, legal department, and other heads) is reviewing the matter. Once that's done, we will be able to comment," Mani told Sportstar.

"With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the TC (technical committee) concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women's Championship," the ICC said in the media release on Wednesday.

Pertinent to mention, in 2016, Pakistan were given full points after India failed to show up for the series. Then, the BCCI

offered no written explanation for the failure to proceed with the series. The technical investigation committee found the BCCI had not been able to establish "acceptable reasons" for non-participation in the series.