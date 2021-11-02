BCCI unhappy with team India's performance, Kohli likely lose ODI captaincy as well: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with the way the Indian team has performed in their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, and it is learnt that Virat Kohli might lose his ODI captaincy as well if the Men in Blue fail to qualify for the semifinals in the showpiece event in the UAE.

Kohli has announced that he will step down from India's T20 captaincy after the World Cup. But now another question is doing the rounds following India's flop show in the UAE -- will he continue as ODI skipper or not?

If sources are to be believed, the answer from the board at the moment is "no".

"The board is unhappy. And there is serious doubt over his (Virat) ODI captaincy now as well. But three games still left and if India, by any chance, manage to qualify and fight back in the tournament then the scenario could change. But, right now, if you ask me or anybody, Virat is doubtful as ODI captain," a source said.

Asked if Rohit Sharma could be given the responsibility, the official said, "It is too early to name anybody, let the T20 World Cup get over. Rahul Dravid may also join the team as head coach soon. He will be discussed as well. Rohit or anybody else, or Virat continues, everything will be done afterwards. There are chances that India get one captain for T20 and ODI formats and one (Virat) for Tests," he added.

Kohli has so far led India in four ICC events -- the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 50-over World Cup, World Test Championship (WTC) and the ongoing T20 World Cup. In all these events, India failed to clinch a single title.

India's title drought has stretched for long with their last major tournament win being the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and Wales. India's last successful campaign in an ICC event came under former captain MS Dhoni.

Can India qualify for T20 World Cup semis?

While India can't reach eight points from hereon, Afghanistan and New Zealand can get to eight points, provided the more fancied teams avoid shocks in Group 2. From here on, the November 7 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will assume a lot of importance.

India will have to win all their next three matches and win them by big margins to boost their net run rate which is reeling at -1.609. However, New Zealand should lose to either of Namibia or Scotland as it gives Kohli's men an opportunity to overtake the Black Caps' NRR.

