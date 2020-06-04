BCCI to stage IPL outside India amid coronavirus crisis?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing all the possible options to hold the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), even staging the event outside the country but as their last resort.

"The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option," a source within BCCI told ANI.

"If that's the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India," the source added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL which was slated to commence on March 29 has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.