BCCI sources said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's IPL

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources on Monday said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) yet even as the country is under a 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. They also went on to say that the board is monitoring the situation.

"No decision has been taken on IPL yet, we are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly," sources within the BCCI told ANI. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the BCCI had said in an official statement. The board also assured that it will work in unison with the Sports Ministry and will adhere to the guidelines issued.

— MS was prepared —

Meanwhile, CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji on Monday said that the former India skipper MS Dhoni looked very intense during his training sessions. "Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focused on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago.

There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same," Balaji told indiatoday.in. "Dhoni was focussed on getting ready for the IPL. He is that kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time."