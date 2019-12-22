'BCCI should hand Shardul Thakur a life-time contract': Twitter hails bowler's smashing cameo

Shardul Thakur stole the show with his six-ball 17 runs in a series decider match. India clinched the series 2-1 with a four-wicket win over West Indies in the third ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Thakur came at an intense situation when India required 30 runs off 23 balls. The team had lost Virat Kohli at a crucial stage. All eyes were on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to turn the game in India's favour.

However, it was Shardul Thakur who stole the limelight as he smashed Keemo Paul for a four on the very first ball he faced. He hit Windies bowling spearhead Sheldon Cottrell for a six and a four in successive deliveries.

"The whole idea was to meet the ball. It was one of those days when I could connect well and luckily it came off. I know I have the talent to bat. If I can contribute these 20-25 runs when the team needs me, I would be glad," said Thakur after the match.

India chased down Windies' total of 315 with 8 balls to spare. Captain Kohli scored 85 off 81 balls which included 9 boundaries, before KL Rahul (77) and Rohit Sharma (63) laid the foundation for the chase with a 122-run opening stand.

Shardul Thakur's short and sweet cameo was applauded by Indian cricket fans all over Twitter. Let us go through the top comments.