BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata over 'heart issue'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has suffered from a heart attack. The 48-year-old is currently admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata.
According to a hospital official, Ganguly is currently stable and will pull off a speedy recovery. "He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official said. Other reports say that Ganguly will require to get angioplasty done by evening.
Ganguly complained of chest pain and had a blackout following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.
Jagdeep Dhankar, the governor of West Bengal has gone to visit Ganguly at the hospital.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was sad to hear about Ganguly's condition and wished the former skipper a speedy recovery. "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!," she tweeted.
The BCCI president had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.
Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.
Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.
"If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.
"Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor.
(with inputs from agencies)
