BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata over 'heart issue'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has suffered from a heart attack. The 48-year-old is currently admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata.

According to a hospital official, Ganguly is currently stable and will pull off a speedy recovery. "He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official said. Other reports say that Ganguly will require to get angioplasty done by evening.

Ganguly complained of chest pain and had a blackout following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

Jagdeep Dhankar, the governor of West Bengal has gone to visit Ganguly at the hospital.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was sad to hear about Ganguly's condition and wished the former skipper a speedy recovery. "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!," she tweeted.