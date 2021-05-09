BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says remainder of IPL 2021 can't happen in India - Here's why

Ever since the 14th edition of Indian Premier League got suspended, there have been questions whether the remaining season of the T20 league will be conducted later on not. The league was suspended indefinitely mid-way into the tournament due to Covid-19. The BCCI decided to postpone the IPL after cases of Covid-19 emerged among the players and the support staff earlier this week.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked about IPL 2021 happening during an interview and said that “No. India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL."

When asked about the experience of hosting IPL 2020, the BCCI chief said, Hosting the 13th season in Dubai was a challenge no doubt. Hosting domestic cricket was going to be a humongous task. Everything went off well until this massive and dreadful second wave of Covid came." "Till this pandemic remains, it is going to be some task to organise any cricket," he added.