BCCI president Sourav Ganguly refuses to travel to Dubai for ACC meeting

A decision on the Asia Cup's venue will have to wait as the upcoming Asian Cricket Council meeting has been postponed after a few members, including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, refused to travel to Dubai due to the coronavirus threat.

The ACC meeting was scheduled to be held in Dubai on Tuesday but with the UAE reporting over 700 cases over the last few days, it had to be postponed till the end of this month. "Ganguly was supposed to leave tonight but the coronavirus scare in the UAE has led to the postponement of the meeting," a BCCI source told PTI.

The BCCI chief and secretary Jay Shah were to attend the meeting. A Pakistan Cricket Board source added, "The chairman of the PCB, Ehsan Mani, is already in Dubai but CEO Wasim Khan didn't fly out on Sunday."