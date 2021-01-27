BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised yet again, vital parameters stable

Kolkata: Former Indian team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday got admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of minor chest pain. A green corridor was created by the Kolkata Police to escort Ganguly from his residence in Behala to EM Bypass.

According to hospital sources, cardiologist Aftab Khan, Saroj Mondol and Saptarshi Basu will be monitoring the former Indian skipper.

Sources said that heart surgeon Devi Shetty will be visiting Apollo Hospital on Thursday and after examining Ganguly the stents procedure will start.

“Ganguly had a minor cough for the last few days. Last night and in the morning he had minor chest pain and felt dizzy. After undergoing ECG and echocardiogram it has been noticed that there are minor fluctuations. We will do an angiogram on Thursday and then decide on placing stents after consulting Shetty on the other two blockages,” said hospital sources.

A close aide of Ganguly, Baishali Dalmiya, who met the former in the hospital said that the former Indian skipper is stable.

“Dada has come for a check-up. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable,” mentioned Dalmiya.

Notably, Ganguly, had undergone coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout while he was in the gym and was discharged from the hospital on January 7. The medical team of Woodlands hospital was also in regular touch with Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of Ganguly’s health from BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and from Ganguly’s wife Dona.