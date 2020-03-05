Coronavirus outbreak may send IPL for a toss

Given the general scare – which hopefully will dissipate in the days to come – fewer spectators are likely to troop into the stadiums, preferring to watch the proceedings from the confines of their homes.

Not many would like to enter a stadium bursting with cricket buffs, many of whom could be carriers of the lethal virus.

Duly acknowledging the scare, even some football events have either been called off in Europe or played behind closed doors – sans spectators.

IPL starts on March 29 and will wind up on May 24. This is a long gestation period and any eruption during the matches could play havoc with the tournament, it is pointed out. Incidentally, mostly the corona cases have emanated from the national Capital, Rajasthan and UP.

‘‘During a match, one can’t keep a tab on who is coming in contact with whom. In this scenario, are the authorities not obliged to postpone the cash-rich league? If for nothing else, at least for the sake of the fans and the players?” a Mumbai Indians fan pointed out on twitter.

But echoing the line of the BCCI president, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel merely said, “There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation).”

More than 70 foreign players, 40 oversees support staff and dozens of cheerleaders from all over the world are expected to fly to India to take part in the 2020 edition which will see Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The final is slated for May 24.