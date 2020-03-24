BCCI postpones conference call with franchise owners to discuss IPL 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Already suspended till April 15, the uncertainty surrounding this year's IPL grew on Tuesday with the BCCI postponing a scheduled conference call with the franchise owners which was to discuss a way forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The glitzy T20 league is staring at a possible cancellation due to the deadly outbreak, which has led to more than 16,000 deaths globally. India, which has reported over 400 cases and nine deaths so far, is in a lockdown till March 31 to contain the pandemic.

"Humanity first, everything else comes second. The situation has not improved so there is no point in even talking about it. If IPL doesn't happen so be it," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI.

"There is no point in discussing anything at this point. The whole country is in a lockdown. We have to deal with matters much more important than IPL," added another franchise official, who did not wish to be named.