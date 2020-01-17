BCCI official reveals how MS Dhoni could get a contract again

On Thursday, BCCI excluded MS Dhoni’s name from its list of the centrally contracted cricketers for the ongoing 2019-20 season. This sent shockwaves throughout the nation, leading to people speculating about Dhoni’s future with the Indian team. Many people have also gone to the length of declaring the former Indian skipper as retired.
However, there are chances that Dhoni could get a central contract again. Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official said, “There will be an Asia Cup T20 (likely to be shifted from Pakistan) and if Dhoni plays a certain number of matches, he will be automatically included. It's not like he has been dumped for good. It's just that he doesn't qualify because he has not played.”
The official also stated that the 38-year-old was informed about this decision by the BCCI beforehand and that his exclusion from the list was not unexpected. The official told PTI, “Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being.”
He added, “Let's not get into who spoke. The fact is that a player of his stature needs to be told that he is not being awarded a central contract for the time being and it was done in an appropriate manner.”
(With Agency Inputs)
