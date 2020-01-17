BCCI official reveals how MS Dhoni could get a contract again

The official also stated that the 38-year-old was informed about this decision by the BCCI beforehand and that his exclusion from the list was not unexpected. The official told PTI, “Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being.”