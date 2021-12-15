BCCI official denies Virat Kohli's claim of non-communication

After India's Test captain Virat Kohli claimed he wasn't communicated before about his removal as ODI captain, a BCCI official has claimed that Kohli had been informed.

"Virat Kohli can’t say that we didn’t keep him in the loop. We spoke to Virat in September and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy," a BCCI official told India Today.

"Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have two white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting."

Last week the BCCI announced Rohit Sharma to lead the ODI team instead of Kohli, who had relinquished his T20I captaincy. The Test captain had said that he was informed by the selectors that he would not be the ODI captain only one and a half hours before the meeting for deciding the Test squad for the tour of South Africa.

"When I communicated with the BCCI first about quitting the T20I captaincy, I told them that this is my point of view, these are the reasons for my decision. It was received quite well. No one took offense, no one had any hesitation. No one told me that I should not leave the T20I captaincy," said Kohli.

"It was received well and looked at as a progressive step and one in the right direction. That time, I told the BCCI that I wanted to continue as ODI and Test captain unless the BCCI office-bearers or the selectors want me not to do so. I clarified this as well in the phone call. My communication with the BCCI was very clear. I also gave them the option that if the BCCI office-bearers of the selectors want to make a decision, I am okay with it."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:11 PM IST