BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna Award; Shikhar Dhawan and two others for Arjuna Award

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday nominated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020.

On the other hand, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma were nominated for the Arjuna award.

Rohit Sharma, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and India's vice-captain is the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

"We went through a lot of data and considered various parameters before shortlisting the nominees. Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game. We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna award for his commitment, conduct, consistency, and his leadership skills," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in an official statement.