BCCI keen to get fans back to stands for T20Is against England

In what comes as a huge positive for cricket fanatics in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to get fans back to the stadium for the T20I series between India and England which gets underway at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 12.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said while the board is looking to open the stadium in Ahmedabad to fans, the final decision still lies with the government.

"We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series between India and England. While we are yet to decide on the numbers, the idea is to get close to 50 per cent of the seats filled. But the final decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to the new normal," the official said.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has already informed its members that no tickets would be put on sale for the first two Tests between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as both the games will be played behind closed doors.

In the circular, accessed by ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy has notified the members that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.