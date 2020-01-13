BCCI honours 15-year-old Shafali Verma

Mumbai: Youngster Shafali Verma received the best international debut for a woman player (2018-19) at the annual BCCI awards, as the whole list of winners was revealed on Sunday.

Verma has so far played just T20Is for the Indian side. In the nine matches, the 15-year-old has scored 222 runs with the highest score of 73.In 2019, she also broke the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest Indian player to score a half-century.

Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami were also recognised for being the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker, respectively, in the 50-over format.