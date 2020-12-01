BCCI held conference call with Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli to discuss Rohit Sharma's fitness: Report

Rohit Sharma's fitness has been the talk of the town for quite a while now. Ever since the opener was not included in the squad for India's tour of Australia, rumours and reports have taken the internet by a storm.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a conference call with the Indian national team's head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli, members of the NCA monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and chief selector Sunil Joshi.

In the report, it is mentioned that the final assessment of Rohit Sharma's injury will be taken on December 11, after which it will be decided whether the opener will be available for the remainder of the tour.

Rohit , who led Mumbai Indian to their record fifth title, will be absent from the squads due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the IPL. The opener returned to India with the Mumbai Indians team barring the players from the squad who were selected for the Australia tour.

It was reported that Rohit went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work on his fitness. In recent developments, Rohit has still not recovered from the injury, which confirmed his absence from the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

In the COVID-19 world, Australia has made mandatory for players to observe a 14-day quarantine, which shadows Rohit's presence in the remaining two tests as well. However, an official source, as quoted by PTI said that if Rohit had travelled with the squad, he would have got the chance to feature in the team.

That led to an outrage from netizens who accused Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli of playing 'politics' in the gentleman's game.

Coming back to the conference call, it is reported that the meeting was held after Kohli's comments on Rohit's injury.

“Before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we had got an email two days before that, which said that he is unavailable for selection [as] he has picked an injury during the IPL. And it mentioned there was a two-week rest and rehab period. The pros and cons and the implications of the injury has been explained to him and he understood that. And he was unavailable for selection. That was the information we got on mail before the selection meeting. After that he played in the IPL, so we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia, which he wasn't. And we had no information whatsoever on the reason on why he is not traveling with us,” Kohli had said in a pre-match conference before the first ODI in Sydney.

India, meanwhile, will face Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, December 2. Having lost the first two ODIs, Kohli and Co will give in everything to avoid suffering whitewash against Aussies for the first time in 20 years.