BCCI finally acknowledges Suresh Raina's retirement - why it took so long

BCCI on Sunday bid farewell to Suresh Raina who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after his mentor MS Dhoni announced his retirement.
After Mahi's public announcement, BCCI lauded the former captain and his exemplary work in the field. But fans wondered why hasn't the Board announced Raina's retirement decision yet. Well, here's the answer.
Suresh Raina communicated his retirement decision to the BCCI a day after he made it public, the Board said on Monday, lauding the former India all-rounder for being a key player in the limited-overs format.
"Attacking left-hand batsman Suresh Raina officially communicated to BCCI on Sunday about his decision to retire from international cricket," said the BCCI in a statement.
The usual norm is players informing the BCCI before announcing retirement.
BCCI also shared a video of Raina's rendition reliving Kishore Kumar classic 'Yeh Shaam Mastani' as his teammates enjoy the performance.
Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in an international career spanning 13 years. He also had the honour of captaining the team briefly.
He is the youngest to lead an India men's T20I side and was also a member of the side that played in India's first-ever T20I. The southpaw is also the first Indian to score a century in the T20 World Cup.
"Under his captaincy, India registered a 3-2 series victory in West Indies and a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in ODIs and a 2-0 T20 International series win in Zimbabwe," the statement added.
Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to slam hundreds in all three formats of the game and his centuries were scored outside India.
With MS Dhoni, he formed a lethal batting partnership. Often coming together in crunch situations, the two helped India cross the finish line. Together they scored 2421 runs for the fifth wicket, the most by a pair in ODIs for that wicket.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly paid a glowing tribute to a fellow southpaw.
"Suresh Raina has been one of the key performers in limited overs cricket for India. Coming lower down the order and playing some of the match-winning knocks requires a lot of skill and talent," Ganguly stated.
"He along with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni formed a solid middle order for India in ODIs. I wish him and his family all the very best," he added.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah echoed the sentiment.
"Suresh Raina has been arguably one of the finest T20 batsmen. A live wire on the field, Raina's prowess as a left-handed batsman was exhibited throughout his cricketing career.
"A big match player, Raina's cameo against Australia in the quarterfinal in the 2011 World Cup was a testimony to his glittering career that followed. I wish him all the very best in the second innings of his career," said Shah.
Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI Treasurer, said: "I would like to congratulate Suresh Raina on the phenomenal career that he had for Team India. An exceptional fielder and a match-winner, Raina was a treat watch in white-ball cricket. Your energy and skills will be missed. I wish you all the luck in your future endeavours."
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
