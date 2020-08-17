BCCI finally acknowledges Suresh Raina's retirement - why it took so long

BCCI on Sunday bid farewell to Suresh Raina who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after his mentor MS Dhoni announced his retirement.

After Mahi's public announcement, BCCI lauded the former captain and his exemplary work in the field. But fans wondered why hasn't the Board announced Raina's retirement decision yet. Well, here's the answer.

Suresh Raina communicated his retirement decision to the BCCI a day after he made it public, the Board said on Monday, lauding the former India all-rounder for being a key player in the limited-overs format.

"Attacking left-hand batsman Suresh Raina officially communicated to BCCI on Sunday about his decision to retire from international cricket," said the BCCI in a statement.