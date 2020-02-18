BCCI confirms IPL 2020 will have just six afternoon games

Mumbai: Indian Premier League's (IPL) latest edition will have just six afternoon games, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday.

Night matches will commence at 8, while the afternoon games will be beginning at 4 PM.

The 2020 edition will start on March 29 when Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The entire tournament will last for 57 days with the final being played on May 24.

Schedule for all the matches in the IPL has been released. Barring the knockout games, the final is scheduled for May 24.

The organisers have done away with the Saturday double-headers, resulting in an extra week in the league phase. BCCI sent out the final fixture to the franchises on Saturday, stating that six double-headers will take place only on Sundays.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at Wankhede wheras the last league game is scheduled for May 17, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

Barring Rajasthan Royals, all the other seven franchises have retained their original home bases.

For the upcoming edition, no doubleheader matches will be played on Saturdays.

There will be three matches over the weekends with double-headers now only limited to Sundays.

The last league game will be played on May 17 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.