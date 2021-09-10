IND vs ENG | BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to meet with ECB on September 22 to discuss rescheduling of cancelled Manchester Test

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will meet with the representatives of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on September 22 to discuss the rescheduling of the cancelled Manchester Test, reports said.

According to the report, Ganguly will meet with ECB representatives and the official broadcasters to try and resolve the situation as both of them will be losing a huge amount of money due to the cancellation of the 5th and final Test of the series due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Earlier in the day, the ECB statement on the match went from India "unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match" to India "regrettably unable to field a team".

Today's development came after the tourists were left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar's positive COVID-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match.

India are 2-1 ahead and have not been officially declared winners. The BCCI has claimed that both boards will work towards rescheduling the match but ECB CEO Tom Harrison said the game would be a one-off instead of being a decider for the series.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

"No, I think it's a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those)," Harrison responded when specifically asked on Sky Sports whether the rescheduled match would be a stand-alone game or the series-decider.

Reportedly, the only plausible window for such an arrangement seems to be July next year when the India team visits England for a six-match white-ball series.

