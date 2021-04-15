BCCI Central Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah remain in top bracket; Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav dropped

The star trio of India captain Virat Kohli, his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah retained their top bracket BCCI contracts, worth Rs 7 crore each, even as some fast-rising youngsters were also rewarded by the Board on Thursday. A total of 28 cricketers were awarded central contracts in four categories.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the notable promotions to Grade A, which is worth Rs 5 crore, while rookies Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have got their maiden central contracts worth Rs 1 crore in Grade C. Among the demotions, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dropped to Grade B, which is worth Rs 3 crore, while Kedar Jadhav has been dropped for good.