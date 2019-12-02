BCCI bans a U-19 cricketer for age fraud

Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav was disqualified and banned for age fraud by the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) on Monday.

Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the U-19 age group category for 2018-19 season and was re-registered for 2019-20.

Due to the ban, the player will not be able to play in any 2020-21 and 2021-22 BCCI's domestic cricket tournaments.

Post his two-year ban, he will only be allowed to participate in senior Men's Cricket tournaments.

"As per the recently issued birth certificate submitted by the cricketer, his date of birth is 12th December 2001. But BCCI checked his records with Central Board of Secondary Education and it was found that Prince Yadav has passed Class X in 2012 and his actual date of birth is 10th June 1996," read an official letter from BCCI.

Yesterday, BCCI had named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.