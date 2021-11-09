BCCI appoints Rohit Sharma as new T20I captain ahead of NZ series

Indian opener and white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has recently been appointed as the T20I captain for Team India by the cricketing board BCCI ahead of the New Zealand series.

Current vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who suffered a drop in form during the tour of England, will continue to remain the vice-captain. KL Rahul will be named the vice-captain in the T20 series.

A few top India players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the T20Is against NZ.

Current Test captain Virat Kohli is taking a break for the first Test and will return to the squad in the second Test match in Mumbai and take charge. Kohli is also expected to take a break during the T20s against New Zealand.

Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer will join the Indian Team for their first-ever tour foir Team India.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 08:01 PM IST