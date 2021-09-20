BCCI apex council approves Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act to be followed by all

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Apex Council meeting on Monday ratified the Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment.

The Policy is to be followed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ("Board"), including but not limited to any committees, departments and groups that have been or will be set up by or under the Board, including but not limited to those relating to the Indian Premier League ("IPL") and the National Cricket Academy ("NCA") (together, "BCCI") for the prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment against women at the workplace.

The Policy is subject to the Act and may be amended from time to time in accordance with the Act. Any matter which has not been specifically covered or discussed under the Policy, shall be dealt with in the manner prescribed under the Act

This policy on prohibition, prevention and redressal of sexual harassment (Policy) has been framed as required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder (Act).

The BCCI has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of harassment, including sexual harassment at the workplace. The main purpose of the Policy is to promote a safe working environment for women, free from sexual harassment, in which persons of both sexes work as equals and complement each other in a way that encourages maximum productivity.

It is important to note that there had been allegations of sexual harassment against BCCI's first CEO Rahul Johri and he had to undergo sensitisation.

The ratified policy is applicable to the following persons: (a) Office Bearers, members of the Apex Council, IPL Governing Council, any Committee of the BCCI and representatives of the BCCI and any person connected with the Governance and Management of the affairs of the BCCI or its Committees ("Administrators");

(b) all employees of the BCCI whether engaged on contract basis or otherwise or on full time basis or otherwise ("Employees");

(c) all players of national teams, including players of the senior team, India 'A', under 19 (nineteen), under 16 (sixteen), under 23 (twenty-three) teams or any team representing the BCCI, whether or not such players have specific contracts with the BCCI ("BCCI Players");

(d) all commentators contracted by the BCCI ("Commentators");

(e) all team officials and support staff contracted by the BCCI, including coaches, assistants to coaches, trainers, managers, selectors, doctors, physiotherapists, analysts and massage therapists ("Team Officials");

(f) all on-field umpires, off-field umpires, referees and other match officials contracted by the BCCI ("Match Officials");

(g) all production crew and camera crew contracted by the BCCI ("Production Crew");

(h) all players, match officials, team officials and administrators (and equivalent persons) involved in IPL and its Franchisees as well;

(i) all individuals who are players, match officials, team officials, administrators, employees of a Member (cumulatively referred to as "State Association Personnel"), when such State Association Personnel are representing the BCCI or are part of any event or tournament that is sponsored or organized by the BCCI;

(j) any other persons who are contracted or otherwise engaged by the BCCI, to whom the BCCI may, at it its sole discretion, extend this Policy.

