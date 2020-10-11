Cricket

Updated on

BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge - check out details

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo: iplt20.com
Photo: iplt20.com

The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge that will soon take place in the UAE. While Harmanpreet Kaur, the Captain of the Indian Women's T20 team will lead the Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers and Mithali Raj will captain Velocity.

As per a press note uploaded to the IPL20 website, the three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November. The squads have been picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee. The opening game will see last year’s finalists, the Supernovas take on Velocity.

BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge - check out details

Check out the squads below:

Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Jemimah Rodrigues (VC)

Chamari Atapattu

Priya Punia

Anuja Patil

Radha Yadav

Taniya Bhatia (WK)

Shashikala Siriwardene

Poonam Yadav

Shakera Selman

Arundhati Reddy

Pooja Vastrakar

Ayushi Soni

Ayabonga Khaka

Muskan Malik


Trailblazers


Smriti Mandhana (C)

Deepti Sharma (VC)

Punam Raut

Richa Ghosh

D. Hemalatha

Nuzhat Parween (WK)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Harleen Deol

Jhulan Goswami

Simaran Dil Bahadur

Salma Khatun

Sophie Ecclestone

Natthakan Chantham

Deandra Dottin

Kashvee Gautam

Velocity

Mithali Raj (C)

Veda Krishnamurthy (VC)

Shafali Verma

Sushma Verma (WK)

Ekta Bisht

Mansi Joshi

Shikha Pandey

Devika Vaidya

Sushree Dibyadarshini

Manali Dakshini

Leigh Kasperek

Danielle Wyatt

Suné Luus

Jahanara Alam

M. Anagha

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in