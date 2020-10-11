BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge - check out details

The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge that will soon take place in the UAE. While Harmanpreet Kaur, the Captain of the Indian Women's T20 team will lead the Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers and Mithali Raj will captain Velocity.
As per a press note uploaded to the IPL20 website, the three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November. The squads have been picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee. The opening game will see last year’s finalists, the Supernovas take on Velocity.
Check out the squads below:
Supernovas
Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
Jemimah Rodrigues (VC)
Chamari Atapattu
Priya Punia
Anuja Patil
Radha Yadav
Taniya Bhatia (WK)
Shashikala Siriwardene
Poonam Yadav
Shakera Selman
Arundhati Reddy
Pooja Vastrakar
Ayushi Soni
Ayabonga Khaka
Muskan Malik
Trailblazers
Smriti Mandhana (C)
Deepti Sharma (VC)
Punam Raut
Richa Ghosh
D. Hemalatha
Nuzhat Parween (WK)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Harleen Deol
Jhulan Goswami
Simaran Dil Bahadur
Salma Khatun
Sophie Ecclestone
Natthakan Chantham
Deandra Dottin
Kashvee Gautam
Velocity
Mithali Raj (C)
Veda Krishnamurthy (VC)
Shafali Verma
Sushma Verma (WK)
Ekta Bisht
Mansi Joshi
Shikha Pandey
Devika Vaidya
Sushree Dibyadarshini
Manali Dakshini
Leigh Kasperek
Danielle Wyatt
Suné Luus
Jahanara Alam
M. Anagha
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)