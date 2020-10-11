BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge - check out details

The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge that will soon take place in the UAE. While Harmanpreet Kaur, the Captain of the Indian Women's T20 team will lead the Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers and Mithali Raj will captain Velocity.

As per a press note uploaded to the IPL20 website, the three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November. The squads have been picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee. The opening game will see last year’s finalists, the Supernovas take on Velocity.

