BCCI announces revised schedule for India series against Sri Lanka; Check schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru.

The revised schedule is as below.

1st T20I: 24th February, Lucknow

2nd T20I: 26th February, Dharamsala

3rd T20I: 27th February, Dharamsala

1st Test: March 4-8, Mohali

2nd Test (D/N): March 12-6, Bengaluru

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:34 PM IST