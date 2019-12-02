BCCI announces India U-19 squad for 2020 World Cup in South Africa

On Monday, BCCI announced the India's squad for the 2020 U-19 World Cup that will be hosted by South Africa in January. Priyam Garg will lead the U-19 team of 15-member squad in the mega event.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel has been named Garg's deputy. A total of 16 teams are going to particpate in the tournament with four teams clubbed in one group. India will play New Zealand, Sri Lanka and debutant Japan in Group A fixtures.