BCCI announces India U-19 squad for 2020 World Cup in South Africa

On Monday, BCCI announced the India's squad for the 2020 U-19 World Cup that will be hosted by South Africa in January. Priyam Garg will lead the U-19 team of 15-member squad in the mega event.
Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel has been named Garg's deputy. A total of 16 teams are going to particpate in the tournament with four teams clubbed in one group. India will play New Zealand, Sri Lanka and debutant Japan in Group A fixtures.
Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal along with Divyansh Saxena, Shashwat Rawat and Hyderabad's Tilak Varma are among the promising young batsmen to lead the scoreboard pressure for India.
Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a double-hundred for Mumbai during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaiswal scored 203 runs fr4om 154 balls, his innings was laced with 17 fours and 12 sixes. He became the youngest batsman to hit 200 in List A cricket.
India will start their campaign against Asian counterpart Sri Lanka on January 19 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
India under-19 squad for the 2020 World Cup:
Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vs & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.
