BCA suspends 90s cult cricketer Atul Bedade after sexual harassment allegations

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended former Indian cricketer Atul Bedade as Baroda Women's team head coach after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against the 90s cult cricketer.

The Association's letter to Bedade didn't list specific allegations against him. It, however, noted that their nature: "Personal comments on physicality", "Comments that discourage the morale of team members", "Angry outbursts unbecoming of a women's team coach and using unparliamentary language that is not accepted of a person in-charge", and "Behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity", ESPNCricinfo reported.

Ajit Lele, who is the secretary of the BCA has confirmed that a probe committee would be formed to look into the allegations against Bedade.

Bedade has said these allegations have come across as a surprise to him and he would put his side of the story in the coming days.

He told ESPNCricinfo that the allegations are a "surprise" to him and "baseless and false."

The 53-year-old played 13 ODIs for India in 1994 and scored one half century. He took over as the Baroda women's team coach in April 2019.