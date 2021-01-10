BCA seeks report after Deepak Hooda leaves camp alleging misbehavior by Krunal Pandya

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sought a report from the manager of its senior team after experienced player Deepak Hooda stormed out of the preparatory camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleging "misbehavior" by skipper Krunal Pandya.

The national T20 tournament began on Sunday with multiple matches across the country.

"We are awaiting for the manager's report," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Sunday while confirming that there will be no replacement for Hooda in the 22-member squad, as the players are staying in a bio-bubble.

A senior BCA official also informed that Hooda has checked out of the team hotel.