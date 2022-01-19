BBL11: Melbourne Stars miss out all-time T20 record by a whisker

Melbourne Stars posted a record 273 for 2 against Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell, Stars' captain, scored an unbeaten 154, a record high in the history of BBL. He went past his team-mate Marcus Stoinis score of 147 not out to own the record.

Moreover, Stars narrowly missed out on having the record of the highest score in T20 cricket. Afghanistan had scored 278 against Ireland in 2019, which is the highest score in the format. Stars needed six on the final ball to equal the mark but Maxwell could just score a single.

Stoinis finished unbeaten on 75 off just 31 balls, having walked in to bat at no.4. Joe Clarke scored 35 at the start. Maxwell, meanwhile, hit his second BBL hundred and it came off just 41 balls.

For Hurricanes, it was a forgettable first half, having won the toss and asked Stars to bat. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane went for 52 off his four overs while two overs of Josh Kann costed 40.

