BBL: Twitter slams Haris Rauf's throat-cutting celebration

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has put up an impressive performance in BBL. The Melbourne Stars bowler is racking up wickets by dismissing 10 in just 3 games. However, the same cannot be said about his celebrations. The bowler is seen performing a throat-cutting celebration which triggered many fans.
In the video, you can see Rauf's celebration after dismissing Sydney Thunder's batsman Daniel Sams.
Deeming the celebration as highly inappropriate, many took to twitter slamming the bowler's celebration.
Former Australian rugby league player Darryl Brohman was among those who spoke against the celebration. "Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top," he tweeted.
Here are some more reactions from the Twitterati:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)