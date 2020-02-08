Batting collapse haunts India eves again

England women rode on a strokeful half-century from Natalie Sciver to defeat India by four wickets in the fourth T20I of the women's triangular series on Friday.

Sciver's composed 50 from 38 balls rescued England after they slipped to 28/3, chasing 124 for victory at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Put into bat, India could only manage an underwhelming 123/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Besides opener Smriti Mandhana, none of the Indian batters could contribute much to the team's total. Mandhana made 45 from 40 balls, hitting seven fours and India's sole six of the innings, but after she was stumped off Katherine Brunt, India faltered. However, other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14), failed to capitalise on their starts.

The Indians managed to hit just four boundaries in the final 10 overs, with the batters struggling for rhythm as England took the pace off the ball.

For England, Anya Shrubsole took three wickets and Brunt scalped two.