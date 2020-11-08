Barcelona star Ansu Fati sustains knee injury, confirms club

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has picked up a knee injury, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The 18-year-old sustained the injury in the match against Real Betis on Saturday. The attacker played for 45 minutes in the match and was then substituted.

"Tests carried out on Saturday have shown that the first team player Ansu Fati has torn meniscus in his left knee. In the coming days the treatment necessary will be determined," the Spanish club said in a statement.

In the match against Betis, Barcelona registered a thumping 5-2 win at Camp Nou to restabilize their position as La Liga title contenders. This was Barcelona's first win in their last five league matches.

Lionel Messi, who came on as a substitute to replace injured Fati, bagged himself a brace. The other scorers were Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said that he gave Messi some rare rest during the first half after his star player felt he needed more time to recover from Wednesday's 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. It was Messi's first league game as a substitute in more than a year.

"If he had been completely fine, he would have played (from the start)," Koeman said. "We decided to leave him on the bench in case we needed him. In the second half he was very important."