Barber shops closed? No problem for Virat Kohli as wife Anushka Sharma gives the skipper a fancy hair trim in quarantine

While the whole nation is under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed 20 lives in India, Virat Kohli has found himself a new hairstylist amid such chaos.
The Indian skipper's wife Anushka Sharma has turned into a hairstylist for hubby. The bollywood diva uploaded a video in which she is giving Kohli a fancy haircut with kitchen scissors.
"Meanwhile, in quarantine," the caption read.
In the video, Kohli can be heard saying, "This is what quarantine does to you. You allow such things to happen, getting a haircut with kitchen scissors."
Indian Prime Minister announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday, March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which resulted in shut down of all shops barring necessary commodities.
The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 which includes foreign nationals as at 9.30 AM. Moreover, 79 people have been cured/discharged, and 19 deaths have been reported so far.
