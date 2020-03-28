Barber shops closed? No problem for Virat Kohli as wife Anushka Sharma gives the skipper a fancy hair trim in quarantine

While the whole nation is under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed 20 lives in India, Virat Kohli has found himself a new hairstylist amid such chaos.

The Indian skipper's wife Anushka Sharma has turned into a hairstylist for hubby. The bollywood diva uploaded a video in which she is giving Kohli a fancy haircut with kitchen scissors.

"Meanwhile, in quarantine," the caption read.