Bans on Sri Lankan trio lifted ahead of Zimbabwe series

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday lifted the bans imposed on Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching Covid-19 bio-bubble in England in July last year.

The trio will be eligible for Sri Lanka's series against Zimbabwe, provided they meet required fitness standards.

Mendis, Gunathilaka and Dickwella had been on a night out during Sri Lanka's tour to England last year. It was out of their bubble protocols. Apart from the bans in international cricket, they were suspended from playing domestic cricket for six months and were fined 10 million rupees (USD 50,000 approx) each.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:22 PM IST