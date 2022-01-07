e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan's president says he gave order to open lethal fire on 'terrorists' without warning after days of unrest
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Bans on Sri Lankan trio lifted ahead of Zimbabwe series

FPJ Web Desk
Sri Lankan cricketer Lakshan Sandakan (2R) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Zimbabwe cricketer Craig Ervine looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in 2017. | Photo: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lankan cricketer Lakshan Sandakan (2R) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Zimbabwe cricketer Craig Ervine looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in 2017. | Photo: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday lifted the bans imposed on Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching Covid-19 bio-bubble in England in July last year.

The trio will be eligible for Sri Lanka's series against Zimbabwe, provided they meet required fitness standards.

Mendis, Gunathilaka and Dickwella had been on a night out during Sri Lanka's tour to England last year. It was out of their bubble protocols. Apart from the bans in international cricket, they were suspended from playing domestic cricket for six months and were fined 10 million rupees (USD 50,000 approx) each.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
Advertisement