Banning Chinese apps? The latest Virat Kohli video looks like it was made on TikTok

The edited video of Kohli is similar to many other videos on TikTok that are edited in the same manner.

However, Australian cricketer David Warner also believes Kohli has finally appeared on TikTok as the batsman took to the comments section, saying "TikTok" along with few thumbs up emojis.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also asked whether Kohli used TikTok to edit his video.

"TikTok?!" Pietersen asked on the post of Kohli.

Earlier, during an Instagram live session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli had revealed that Warner was after his life to start using TikTok.

"He has been after my life, he has been asking me to do one TikTok video," Kohli told Ashwin during the chat.