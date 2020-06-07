Banning Chinese apps? The latest Virat Kohli video looks like it was made on TikTok

Amid rising tensions between India and China, a certain digital trend asking us to ban China-based applications based took the internet by a storm.
With that social movement in place, India skipper Virat Kohli uploaded a video that looks like it was made on Tiktok, a popular Chinese video-sharing platform.
The edited video of Kohli is similar to many other videos on TikTok that are edited in the same manner.
However, Australian cricketer David Warner also believes Kohli has finally appeared on TikTok as the batsman took to the comments section, saying "TikTok" along with few thumbs up emojis.
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also asked whether Kohli used TikTok to edit his video.
"TikTok?!" Pietersen asked on the post of Kohli.
Earlier, during an Instagram live session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli had revealed that Warner was after his life to start using TikTok.
"He has been after my life, he has been asking me to do one TikTok video," Kohli told Ashwin during the chat.
Meanwhile, five Indian Premier League franchises have also become a part of TikTok. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals are the teams that have created accounts on the Chinese video-sharing platform.
Not only cricket teams, but even the Government of India has an official account on Tiktok.
On the other hand, Kohli earlier emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report.
The Indian skipper was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.
