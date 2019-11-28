Bangladeshi cricketer fined for 'overstaying' in India

Bangladesh cricketer Saif Hasan fined Rs 21,600 for staying in India on an expired visa. Hasan was allowed to return to Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.

Hasan had travelled with the Bangladesh cricket team that lost a 2-0 test series against the World no.1 side. He was brought in as a back-up opening batsman.

A few of the Bangladesh players returned home on the same day they lost the pink ball test by an innings and 46 runs. Hasan and the rest of the team were scheduled to leave on Monday morning.

However, the ground staff at the airport found that Hasan's visa had expired on Sunday. The visa was issued in June and was valid for up to six months. Given this, Hasan was not allowed to leave with the rest of the team, and had to stay back in Kolkata.

Neither the play nor Bangladesh team management was aware of his expiring visa, and had not taken any measures towards extending it for the duration of the tour. Hasan was then allowed to leave India on Wednesday evening, after completing the formalities required of him.