Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: Indian T20 League

Bangalore won two of the three matches played in the league and lost in one. All players are doing well in batting, But captain Virat Kohli's bat has not played yet. After Kohli's form, the team will play more strongly.

Rajasthan have also won two of the three matches played in the league. All the main batsmen did not play in the last match, only Tom Curran could score a half century. Yet the team cannot be called weak.

Details of Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 15th match of the T20 tournament pits Bangalore against Rajasthan which starts on Saturday, October 3rd at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI: Bangalore

V Kohli, A Finch, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal, S Dube, Y Chahal, D Steyn, N Saini, P Patel, W Sundar, U Yadav

Top Picks for Bangalore: V Kohli, A Finch, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal, S Dube, Y Chahal

Probable XI: Rajasthan

S Smith, J Buttler, S Samson, R Uthappa, J Archer, R Tewatia, T Curran, M Lomror, A Rajpoot, S Gopal, J Unadkat

Top Picks for Rajasthan: S Smith, J Buttler, S Samson, J Archer, R Tewatia, T Curran

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Buttler, AB de Villiers

Batsmen – V Kohli, A Finch, D Padikkal, S Smith

All-Rounders – S Dube, R Tewatia

Bowlers – Y Chahal, A Rajpoot, N Saini

Best Captain Picks – V Kohli, S Smith

Best Vice Captain Picks – D Padikkal, AB de Villiers

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.