Bangalore vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: Indian T20 League

So far, Bangalore and Mumbai have been at par in the league's matches. Both teams have won 1-1 matches. In Bangalore’s team, both batsmen V Kohli and A Finch have not come in their form.

AB de Villiers has scored a half century in the last match. And in the bowlers, only Y Chahal has been successful. All Rounder S Dube is also doing well. This team needs speed both in batting and bowling.

Amongst the batsmen in Mumbai team, R Sharma, S Yadav and S Tiwary are seen coming in their form. In bowling too, T Boult, J Bumrah, J Pattinson and R Chahar are also bowling well and taking wickets. The team will need to maintain this form.

Details of Bangalore vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 10th match of the T20 tournament pits Bangalore against Mumbai which starts on Monday, September 28th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Probable XI: Bangalore

V Kohllii, A Finch, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal, S Dube, Y Chahal, D Steyn, N Saini, P Patel, W Sundar, U Yadav

Top Picks for Bangalore: V Kohli, A Finch, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal, S Dube, Y Chahal

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, Q de Kock, K Pandya, T Boult, J Bumrah, R Chahar, J Pattinson

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – Q de Kock

Batsman – V Kohllii, R Sharma, S Tiwary, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal

All Rounder – S Dube, K Pollard

Bowler – J Bumrah, Y Chahal, R Chahar

Best Captain Picks – V Kohllii, R Sharma

Best Vice Captain Picks – AB de Villiers, D Padikkal